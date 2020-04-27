WATCH | Police stops ambulance to let VIP convoy pass in Chennai

By ANI

CHENNAI: An ambulance was stopped by the Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow a VIP convoy to pass, on Monday.

Along with the ambulance, other vehicles were also stopped for the VIP convoy to pass, halting traffic for a brief while. Barricades had been set up by the Chennai Police to stop the commuters from passing.

People could be seen eagerly waiting for the convoy to pass, to resume their travel to respective destinations.

#WATCH An ambulance and commuters were stopped by Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow VIP convoy to pass, today. #Chennai pic.twitter.com/0gdvHOhrFX — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Commuters could be seen standing at a distance from one another, with their faces covered using masks, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.