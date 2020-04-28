Expert explains 

Justice K Chandru By

CHENNAI : A prominent heritage value Catholic church was demolished in Georgetown area of Chennai a few years ago to make way for a new church building. The old church was not on CMDA’s Heritage Structures List though it was probably in the Draft Heritage Structures List. Is the Catholic church authority/hierarchy justified in its action? -

NAME WITHHELD

There is no clear definition of heritage buildings. Only after a PIL was filed, the high court appointed a retired judge to list the buildings of such category in the city. Now that the church has been demolished, nothing can be done about it. There are similar old structures that have also been demolished in the city with or without court orders.

My medical insurance claim with an insurance company is pending in the Consumer Court, Chennai, for quite some time. Can I send a reminder? Will it be considered contempt of court and/ or jeopardise the judicial outcome?

-K R SANKARAN,CHENNAI

You can file a petition to advance the hearing of your case.

CRP petitions were dismissed by Madras High Court six months ago. I am not able to get the order copies; they have not been uploaded online. My advocate in Chennai is not helping me. What can I do? Can I write to the judge who passed the orders about my difficulty in getting the copies?

- SUBRAMANI, BENGALURU

You can see your order in the High Court judgment reporting system in the website. All orders are uploaded in the system.