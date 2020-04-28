STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

In her mini world

The characters come to life for me when I interact with them. It’s a space of imagination, creativity and emotion.

Published: 28th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A toy story of Subbulakshmi’s making

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Imagine a mini version of yourself being transported into a dollhouse. Crocheted rugs, sewed curtains, miniature figurines, quirky exhibits...everything in onetwelfth the size of the objects in the real world. It might feel like entering a different universe. That’s exactly how Subbulakshmi Muthuraman feels every time she spends time with her dollhouse set-up at her home in RA Puram. “It’s an escape from real-world problems.

The characters come to life for me when I interact with them. It’s a space of imagination, creativity and emotion. Having to build a dollhouse is similar to designing your dream home. Craftsmanship plays a crucial role in capturing the intricacies that add to the aesthetics of your interior design.

It’s an expensive concept and I don’t know many who have dollhouses in this country,” says Subbulakshmi, a self-taught miniaturist who displays and sells her miniature items on her Instagram page, Miniature Love, started in 2019. It was a friend who introduced her to the concept of miniatures a few years ago.

An avid traveller, Subbulakshmi observed the trend picking up in foreign countries such as the UK, the US and Europe. “Reutters, a German brand, is known for its miniature figurines. You can find many in porcelain, ceramic, wood, glass, and many more materials. I was particularly attracted to a Victorian model dollhouse and took a snap of it. Local carpenters refused to make one because of its complicated pattern. I finally got it done from a carpenter in Indonesia,” she shares.

Subbulakshmi’s wooden dollhouse has four levels and nine cabinets. “I collected the dolls and then gave the measurements for the dollhouse. You need to know the size of your dolls and then give measurements for the dimensions — height and width — of the cabinets. The wallpaper and furniture for each room differ. It needs to be cut and pasted meticulously. The drawing room has a chandelier, an extravagant sofa and a gallery. The kitchen  has crockery, pantry items and a dining table.

The restroom has a bathtub and a self-care kit. I spend two hours a day dusting and rearranging them,” shares the miniaturist, whose friends visit often just to see the dollhouse. One day, while setting up the house, she realised that all the figurines were sourced from foreign countries. When she was scouting for Indian miniaturists, she fell for the art and decided to create bitesized versions of dolls, all by herself. After attending workshops in 2019, she’s been specialising in miniature food made out of polymer clay.

“I wanted something Indian in my dollhouse. Now, I have plenty. I make magnets, key chains and also conduct classes. This art requires precision and patience. I wanted to teach whatever I learnt to others. This labour- intensive art gives you an opportunity to work from home and make money. A few miniaturists have been helping out others and sharing techniques on social media too. I want to do my bit by creating affordable miniature,” says Subbulakshmi. She ships her products across India. For details, visit Instagram page: Miniature Love

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp