In her mini world

CHENNAI: Imagine a mini version of yourself being transported into a dollhouse. Crocheted rugs, sewed curtains, miniature figurines, quirky exhibits...everything in onetwelfth the size of the objects in the real world. It might feel like entering a different universe. That’s exactly how Subbulakshmi Muthuraman feels every time she spends time with her dollhouse set-up at her home in RA Puram. “It’s an escape from real-world problems.

The characters come to life for me when I interact with them. It’s a space of imagination, creativity and emotion. Having to build a dollhouse is similar to designing your dream home. Craftsmanship plays a crucial role in capturing the intricacies that add to the aesthetics of your interior design.

It’s an expensive concept and I don’t know many who have dollhouses in this country,” says Subbulakshmi, a self-taught miniaturist who displays and sells her miniature items on her Instagram page, Miniature Love, started in 2019. It was a friend who introduced her to the concept of miniatures a few years ago.

An avid traveller, Subbulakshmi observed the trend picking up in foreign countries such as the UK, the US and Europe. “Reutters, a German brand, is known for its miniature figurines. You can find many in porcelain, ceramic, wood, glass, and many more materials. I was particularly attracted to a Victorian model dollhouse and took a snap of it. Local carpenters refused to make one because of its complicated pattern. I finally got it done from a carpenter in Indonesia,” she shares.

Subbulakshmi’s wooden dollhouse has four levels and nine cabinets. “I collected the dolls and then gave the measurements for the dollhouse. You need to know the size of your dolls and then give measurements for the dimensions — height and width — of the cabinets. The wallpaper and furniture for each room differ. It needs to be cut and pasted meticulously. The drawing room has a chandelier, an extravagant sofa and a gallery. The kitchen has crockery, pantry items and a dining table.

The restroom has a bathtub and a self-care kit. I spend two hours a day dusting and rearranging them,” shares the miniaturist, whose friends visit often just to see the dollhouse. One day, while setting up the house, she realised that all the figurines were sourced from foreign countries. When she was scouting for Indian miniaturists, she fell for the art and decided to create bitesized versions of dolls, all by herself. After attending workshops in 2019, she’s been specialising in miniature food made out of polymer clay.

“I wanted something Indian in my dollhouse. Now, I have plenty. I make magnets, key chains and also conduct classes. This art requires precision and patience. I wanted to teach whatever I learnt to others. This labour- intensive art gives you an opportunity to work from home and make money. A few miniaturists have been helping out others and sharing techniques on social media too. I want to do my bit by creating affordable miniature,” says Subbulakshmi. She ships her products across India. For details, visit Instagram page: Miniature Love