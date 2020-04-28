Man who donated food to cops, migrant labourers tests positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man who used to distribute food to police personnel, migrant labourers and beggars in Triplicane tested positive on Sunday. After he tested positive, samples were taken from 30 police personnel, including 10 Armed Reserve personnel and other volunteers.

According to sources, the man used to distribute food packets, tea and snacks to police personnel on corona duty. He also used to distribute food to beggars and migrant labourers in Royapettah and Triplicane area.Meanwhile, one more employee of a private news television channel tested positive and is undergoing treatment at exclusive hospital in Omandurar Estate.

Spike in Ambattur

The Ambattur zone of city corporation, which so far had reported less number of cases, saw a spike on Monday with 13 people testing positive.According to Corporation officials, all 13 persons are suspected to have contracted the virus from a vegetable vendor in Padi Kuppam area.Six of them are family members of the vegetable vendor and rest of them are his neighbours.