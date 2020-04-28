Mobile vendors not showing up at Nanganallur, Adambakkam?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Nanganallur and Adambakkam are miffed as mobile vegetable vendors, arranged by the Chennai corporation, did not show up for the second day on Monday. The vendors are not visiting the locality since Sunday when the government announced intense lockdown, they say.

“The city corporation arranged for the vendors who sell vegetables at a cheaper rate when compared to the shops at Nanganallur market. However, they have not showed up for the past two days,” said M Rajkumar, a resident of Thillai Ganga Nagar.Many residents of the locality posted their grievances on social media.

“We haven’t stocked vegetables adequately a mobile hawker said that the government has not stopped supply during the lockdown. However, they seem to have abruptly stopped the service,” complained G Ganapathy, another resident of Nanganallur.

A mobile hawker said that procuring vegetables from Koyambedu market takes a long time since everyone is being tested before entering the market.

‘Issue will be sorted out soon’

A senior corporation official said that the delay in procuring vegetables is because everybody entering the market is tested for the virus since two persons inside the market tested positive.There is adequate number of mobile vending machines and the problem will be sorted out in the next few days, said officials.