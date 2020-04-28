STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Setting up the perfect cover

As the pandemic-fighting world finds itself needing more resources, Mayank Jain and team step up to do what they can

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Saturday, April 18, 2020.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months back, masks were not one of the accessories that every citizen bought regularly. But come March, needless to say that has changed. From two-ply to N95, every type of mask flew off the shelf with little to none left even for medical professionals. Now, even the government has made it mandatory to wear masks when we step outside. Many individuals, companies and groups have joined the bandwagon to make and sell masks. One among them is city-based entrepreneur Mayank Jain and his company, Minimo, which is now manufacturing disposable filter masks.

A team of six has been involved in the making process that began a week ago. They’ve sold 200 masks so far. “We’ve been making a threelayered replaceable filter mask. This is as good as an N 70 mask. The filter can either be a piece of kitchen tissue paper (two-ply rolls) or two regular pocket tissues. The filter has to be changed every four to six hours. There’s a foam padding for comfort, a removable tie for fullface protection, and an elastic ear loop. The masks are made of cotton, sturdy, re-usable and washable,” explains Mayank.

For every mask sold, the team is offering a free mask to the needy. The masks are designed for those aged above 15. “We have production capacity limitations but if the orders spike then we can always ask more tailors to work for us. A mask is made in 10-12 minutes. Everyone should own two masks so they can wash and use them alternately. We’re also making three-ply cotton masks for people in corporate and factories. It’s not advisable to hoard a surgical or N95 mask because people in the frontline need them. They’re also limited in quantity,” he shares.

Are cloth masks certified? Are they as good as medical-grade masks and effective? These are some of the common questions that Mayank encounters from his clients. “Cloth masks are for daily use and recommended by the government and doctors. I’m wearing one that has been lasting for more than two weeks. These are upcycled and sustainable.

You also need to follow other protocols such as social distancing and washing hands regularly for it to be effective in the long run. This is going to be a necessity for another few months,” says Mayank, who delivers to areas other than red zones. The team is looking for sponsorship and those willing to buy these masks in bulk and donate to NGOs. For details, call: 8939390799, or visit: www.minimobasics.com

