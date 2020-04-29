8-year-old boy contracted infection in hospital?

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old boy from Chengalpattu has been added to the list of people contracting COVID-19 from hospitals.Speaking to Express a health department official said, “The boy has been having medical problems from a young age. So, the parents were taking him to different hospitals. Recently, they visited at least three hospitals and he could have contracted the infection in one of those hospitals. We are planning to conduct a detailed inquiry. After he showed symptoms we tested him twice, the result of which were negative, but on the third test it came back positive.”

The officials also said they have started contact tracing. Among 121 cases reported in the State on Tuesday, eight are children below 10 years. Among them, a five-day-old girl, one-year-old girl and the eight-year-old boy are from Chengalpattu and the rest five are from Chennai.

While, the first two babies contracted the infection from their family members, the source of the other child is not known as yet.At least five private hospitals have been closed in the state after doctors tested positive. The source of infection is believed to be patients, who had come for treatment of other ailments.