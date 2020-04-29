STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

8-year-old boy contracted infection in hospital?

Chengalpattu boy tested positive on the third test; health officials planning detailed inquiry

Published: 29th April 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old boy from Chengalpattu has been added to the list of people contracting COVID-19 from hospitals.Speaking to Express a health department official said, “The boy has been having medical problems from a young age. So, the parents were taking him to different hospitals. Recently, they visited at least three hospitals and he could have contracted the infection in one of those hospitals. We are planning to conduct a detailed inquiry. After he showed symptoms we tested him twice, the result of which were negative, but on the third test it came back positive.”

The officials also said they have started contact tracing. Among 121 cases reported in the State on Tuesday, eight are children below 10 years. Among them, a five-day-old girl, one-year-old girl and the eight-year-old boy are from Chengalpattu and the rest five are from Chennai.

While, the first two babies contracted the infection from their family members, the source of the other child is not known as yet.At least five private hospitals have been closed in the state after doctors tested positive. The source of infection is believed to be patients, who had come for treatment of other ailments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp