Central team to wind up visit on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by V Thiruppugazh, Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority is winding up its five-day visit to Chennai on Wednesday after visiting a few industries in Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district. Originally, the visit was scheduled for four days.

On the fourth day, the team held discussions with NGOs engaged in helping people during the lockdown. The team also visited the public health centre at Santhome and met locals in Nochikuppam and enquired how social distancing and norms are being followed.

The team also visited a home for elderly at Palavakkam and later inspected Air Liquid Medical System Private Limited at Thoraipakkam, where ventilators are being manufactured. Later, the team called on DGP JK Tripathy at his office and inspected the Corona Control room. A part of the team led by Dr Vijayan visited the public health centre at Pudhupettai and interacted with hutment dwellers.