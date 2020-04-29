STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai corporation orders all institutions in city to disinfect their offices twice a day

The institutions also include banks and ATMs run by the banks. "After one person uses the ATM, it needs to be disinfected immediately," said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the state heads to the end of the second phase of the lockdown, the Chennai corporation on Wednesday ordered all central, state and essential services institutions in the city limits to disinfect their offices twice a day.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash in a statement said health officials will inspect all the offices in the city. "Institutions which do not disinfect will face action under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," the commissioner said.

He said that all the institutions must provide masks and sanitisers or soap to the staff. "Everyone must wear masks during work and practice social distancing," the commissioner added.

The institutions also include banks and ATMs run by the banks. "After one person uses the ATM, it needs to be disinfected immediately," said Prakash.

Details of the institution and type of disinfectant used must be sent to the revenue officer at arohqprop@gmail.com before May 5.

The complete lockdown in the state is expected to end at 9 pm on April 29 while the statewide lockdown with certain relaxations would continue till May 3 as announced earlier.

