Confusion reigns on whether retail trade ban at Koyambedu market will be implemented

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Confusion is brewing on whether the ban on retail vegetable shops and transfer of the fruit and flower market will be implemented on Thursday when the intensified lockdown is relaxed and the state has allowed shops across Chennai to operate till 5pm.

The decision to ban retail trade of vegetables and fruits in the Koyambedu wholesale market and transfer of the fruit and flower market was taken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Member Secretary D Karthikeyan after a trader and a saloon owner near the market were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

According to traders, Koyambedu wholesale market is emerging as a hotspot for the coronavirus but no measures have been taken to seal the entire market and screen all the traders, workers, vendors, CMDA officials, policemen and people who venture out to buy vegetables.

While nothing has been heard of any preventive measures like sealing of the area or quarantining of people belonging to the market, the retail traders functioned as usual with officials claiming that permission was given so that they could sell the remaining stock prior to the ban.

"How can we implement it suddenly. We have issued notices to traders. Tomorrow we will barricade the entire area and have police bandobust to enure the ban is implemented," said an official.

Interestingly, CMDA, the custodian of the market, does not have the required manpower or financial capabilities and is not empowered under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act to continue operating such development projects. But CMDA has control over the market as per the provision of Tamil Nadu Specified Commodities Markets (Regulation and Location) Act, 1996 which should have been amended to bring it under the control of the Chennai Corporation.

Meanwhile, official sources told The New Indian Express that the fruit wholesale market as well as retailers have been given time till 12 pm to operate on Thursday but retail traders from vegetable market have been denied permission to operate. When queried on whether vegetable retail traders have been informed of the clampdown, the official said notices have been issued and no retailer from the vegetable market approached them to be allowed to operate.

S S Muthukumar, of a small and semi-wholesale vegetable shop owners association, told Express that retail traders will not be allowed to operate from Thursday. "We are seeking the parking lot behind Koyambedu wholesale market as well as Anna Nagar West Terminus for 100 traders," he added.

Muthukumar, whose association has 1500 retail traders in the Koyambedu wholesale market, questioned the authorities on allowing them to function when two brinjal traders in the 'H' block of the wholesale market are suspected to have contracted the virus. "CMDA should have handed over the market to the Chennai Corporation," he said.

"These traders have 40 persons working under them. They are putting the lives of traders, workers and people at stake by not shutting down the wholesale market," he claimed.

Meanwhile, ''Pazhakadiai'' Jayaraman of the Koyambedu Market Anna Anaithu Vyabarigal PodhuNala Sangam (general traders welfare association) said confusion is still prevailing on whether the market will be shifted or not. "We will wait and watch tomorrow," he said.

But Thursday is when retailers and wholesale traders are looking for a spurt in the purchase of vegetables as people are likely to flock to the market.

To a query on whether prices will be affected due to the transfer of the market, traders said that currently limited stocks are there and it depends on the demand. Prior to the lockdown being intensified, tomatoes which were being sold for Rs 10 to Rs 15 a kilo breached Rs 70 a kilo on Saturday.