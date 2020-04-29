STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

e-learning now makes its way into homes across Chennai

Ever since the city went into a lockdown, e-learning has found its way into most households. Even those who used phones only to attend calls, are busy attending online courses.

Published: 29th April 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

COMPUTER; MOUSE; CYBER; online test

For representational purposes

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sumaiya Begum (43) is a keen learner for the Arabic language. However, family commitments held her back from attending classes for years. “My sister-in-law introduced me to an online course, and I have been taking it for a month now. I realize I had wasted most of my time until now,” she said.

Ever since the city went into a lockdown, e-learning has found its way into most households. Even those who used phones only to attend calls, are busy attending online courses. Devaki Balaji, founder and CEO of APJ Academy, was one among the many who began looking for options to engage with her students when the uncertaiity of lockdown loomed over our heads.

“I thought online courses would keep children engaged and also be feasible from a parent’s perspective. Also, as there is no pressure of scoring, I am offering various other courses, including vedic maths, sloka and vocal training,” she said.

Devaki said there is an increased demand from adults too for courses. “Even Indians settled in the UK, US, Australia and Canada have also signed up for the courses,” she added. The fees varies from Rs 499 to Rs 999, depending on the course.

A major challenge for these online courses is the usage of internet. While most middle-class families do not use a WiFi connection, the minimal mobile data stands a chance of getting exhausted after one class.
Keeping this in mind, Divya Sundaram of Kaaryatriptih - an organisation dealing with mental health and training - is recording these online classes, and sharing it with the participants via email.“This will help people access the video when they are free as it is difficult to manage everybody’s time. In the last 20 days, we have had at least 85 participants signing up for courses,” she said.

Art contest

Meanwhile, the state police is not far behind too. The Crime against Women and Children wing is conducting an online art contest for children between ages 4 and 16, based on a theme called “Our Everyday Heros”. Last date of submission is May 3, and the submissions have to be sent to tnpolice.artcontest@gmail.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp