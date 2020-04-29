Koyambedu market shut for public

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu market wore an empty look on Tuesday as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) banned movement of people there. The market was also split, and the fruit and flower section has been moved to the Madhavaram bus terminus.

The move comes after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed concern over violation of social distancing norms at Koyambedu. According to sources, around one lakh people thronged the market for a last minute shopping before the complete lockdown in Chennai.

CMDA Member Secretary D Karthikeyan announced the move in the secretariat, after chairing a meeting of the market management committee.The traders had initially opposed the plan, and said, “This is a temporary plan, and may only be for a period of two months or even less.”

Karthikeyan said, the vegetable retail trade will function from the sites allotted by the city corporation and other local bodies, including the bus terminus. He added that a new schedule for vehicles was also worked out, and will also be put in force at the foodgrain market.

S Chandran from the Market Management Committee, who is also the president of Licensed Merchants’ Association, and general secretary of Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu said, “A total of 200 wholesale vegetable shops will be allowed to function with restricted transport movement. Each shop will be allocated a lorry each.