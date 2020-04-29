STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not the easy way for delivery boys

A delivery partner from Zomato said that on most occasions, the police ask us to take different route since there is containment zones and blocked roads.

Representational image. (Photo | EPS/Ravindr Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing pandemic has been hard on people all over the world. With lockdown ensuing, it has become difficult to even buy essential things. That’s where the delivery partners of food aggregators stepped up to deliver essentials besides food. But, they are facing their own difficulties while making sure that people get their orders delivered.

Time restrictions and blocked city roads are making their lives difficult and if the delivery is late, the delivery partners are often questioned by the customers. Plus, due to roadblocks, they are forced to travel longer distances but the delivery charge remains the same. Now, the delivery partners want extra pay.
Speaking to Express, Ganesan (name changed), a delivery partner with Swiggy says that the charge still remains the same despite the difficulties, which is calculated through the distance we travel. He added that there is only two to three orders being serviced.

A delivery partner from Zomato said that on most occasions, the police ask us to take different route since there is containment zones and blocked roads. “Not all customers understand our plight and only a few offer us tips,” he added.

