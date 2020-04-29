STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patient sneaks out, put back in GH

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A COVID-19 patient escaped from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Monday night. The man, who was under treatment, managed to sneak out. The city corporation officials with the help of police, however, managed to take him back to the hospital on Tuesday, after being alerted by the patient’s neighbours.

According to official sources, the patient was mentally disturbed, and on Monday night, he sneaked out and walked all the way back home in Pullianthope. “The corporation had arranged a vehicle to transport him back after speaking to the Health Department on Monday. Even his daughter pleaded with him to go back with the officials, but he didn’t budge,” said sources.

“So we locked the house from outside and had a constable guard it all night,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pulianthope) C Jayasingh said. On Tuesday morning, four policemen wearing protection gears drove him to the hospital, with the ACP and DCP trailing them at a distance.

Coronavirus
