STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The green grainy picture

The sky is clear, the air is fresh and the birds are chirping excitedly. With humans out of the equation for the most part, nature has taken the reins to paint a green picture.

Published: 29th April 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sky is clear, the air is fresh and the birds are chirping excitedly. With humans out of the equation for the most part, nature has taken the reins to paint a green picture. With the aerosol pollution levels at an all-time low, rare birds and even squirrels are making an appearance in parts of the city.

Despite the lockdown, nothing restricts us from enjoying nature’s fruits from our homes. Naturalist M Yuvan shares five grains you can find at home to attract squirrels and different types of birds. Yes, we understand that most of you have had enough of feral pigeons being a part of the equation, however, they rarely feed on the grains on our list. Get those DIY bird feeders, and watch nature in action.

DIY bird feeder

A bird feeder can be made by cutting off the bottom of a plastic bottle and attaching a plate at the bottom. Poke a few small holes at the base of the feeder and suspend the entire apparatus. The holes will allow small birds and squirrels access the grain and the plate will stop the grain from overflowing and spilling over. Because pigeons feed on the ground, they will not be able to perch and feed on a bird feeder.

Saamai (little millet)

If you’d like to see parrots and varieties of local thrushes visit your home, saamai is your chance to attract them. The little millet is often used to make pulao, pongal or kozhukattai. These birds love the little golden grains and will surely swing by for a bite or two if they find them. Throw in a few nuts like almonds into the mix and squirrels will make an appearance as well.

Thinai (foxtail millet)

On a day when you bust open the thinai to make pongal or adai, fill your bird feeder with a few of these grains and just wait for the sparrows and mynahs to glide straight in. Easy to fit and crush between their beaks, this millet grain popularly attracts smaller birds. Pigeons and crows that feed on the ground have stout beaks that cannot hold the grain in, hence they won’t come visiting you.

Oats

A healthy breakfast to look forward to, oats are widely consumed by most humans for that powerboost every morning. The rolled-out cereal is also loved by squirrels be it raw or cooked. One can even grind the cereal into a powder, mix it with water and make feeding blocks for squirrels. Make sure to place them on suspended platforms with ridges, to avoid pigeons from feeding on them.

Ragi (finger millet)

Ragi, the deep maroon grains are like fine sand. Perfect for making porridge and malt shakes, it attracts sparrows, finches, mynahs, parrots and squirrels. It will be an orchestra of bird species and one can actually record the different chirps emitted by each bird. One bird feeder full of ragi is like the matinee show at the theatre — just sit back and watch the show.

Varagu (kodo millet)

A millet mostly used by moms to get their kids to eat healthy, varagu is another common household grain one can use to attract birds, namely local finches. Popularly used to make upma, you can share a tasty snack with the flying beasts that often stick to open spaces at the outskirts of the city. Loud noises and smoke disturb the little birds, so remember to wait quietly and patiently for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp