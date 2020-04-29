Warzone: An established Battle Royale economy

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 29th April 2020 06:30 AM

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Emerging after a long hiatus from Battle Royale, I yet again found myself respawn in a loud shrinking island. Call of Duty’s Warzone, released for the PS4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows (for free!) in March. This review will critically analyse — which is to say, ruthlessly compare it to PUBG (due to writer bias) although Warzone feels a lot closer to Apex Legends. Crash landing on to the Warzone a month after release, I was quick to realise that the training zone only fooled me by providing the illusion that I was natural at the sport.

I had lost the advantage of being an early Beta player. There were already several highly competitive clans of powerful players dominating the servers of the world — their skills no doubt accelerated by the additional time spent at home. The interesting surprise when I got shot 30 seconds into my first game, was the existence of a resurrection option — based on a one-on-one fight to death. Point to Warzone for ‘Gulag’, zero to PUBG for the absence of a labor camp.

Warzone seems to have set up a sound system for lootcrates, early into their release. Ingame currency is real, and supposedly provide tangible upgrades (I did not bother to check properly — I am not paying while losing more games). In fact, to make their intentions clear, there is even a plunder duo mode with unlimited respawns particularly for the purpose of collecting loot. PUBG seems innocent in comparison. Point to CoD for being the bigger shark. CoD has enemy radar, drones, and hard to comprehend tech. It feels more like a fuller warzone experience.

A healthy dip into spectator mode reveals a variety of strategic options. It isn’t an easy, always reliable strategy like PUBG, where the likelihood of getting the chicken dinner depends on your team sticking together and staying in the safezone. It is a mutating, ever-growing difficulty because of the strategic options available, and the skill required to understand them all. Point to PUBG because I prefer being a winner. In short, install Warzone if you have enough space on your preferred console, and an open mind to accept a shameful defeat. Install PUBG Mobile if you want fun time with friends. If you play Fortnite then this column is not for you. I rate Warzone an 18/30 for untimely and slow ammo reloads.

Anusha Ganapathi @quaffle_waffle

