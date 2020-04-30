STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Antibody testing: A way forward to identify herd immunity ratio, feel experts

Experts say the intermediate process can help identify antibodies until a vaccine is found

Published: 30th April 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

EPS file image used for representatonal purpose only

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the worry over COVID-19 looms large over our heads, the State and the country is nearing the end of phase 2 of the lockdown. Experts believe that antibody testing is one of the ways to move forward and identify the herd immunity ratio, at least until a vaccine is found for the pandemic.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant of Infectious Diseases at Gleneagles Global Health City says, antibody testing could be a temporary fix for this problem, by being part of surveillance.

“When the population reaches herd immunity, it means there are not enough people vulnerable. This testing may help to identify that ratio of the vulnerable herd,’’ says Swaminathan, quickly adding that it is not a foolproof method, and could make minimal sense.

Jacob John, an expert in Virology says, testing for Immunoglobulin G (IgG), an antibody which develops after IgM, can be long-lasting and ideal to identify and release people for economic activities, hinting at the possibility of certifying them ‘immune’.

“The IgG develops for any infection, and we can assume it is the same for COVID-19,’’ he says, before adding that the height, duration and robustness of the virus still remain unknown.

However, there is currently no evidence globally to prove the success of these tests, although it is ongoing.

Dr Swaminathan places concern on the testing’s viability because globally, various mutations of the virus have been observed. “One may test IgG positive, but since COVID-19 has mutated, the patient may still be vulnerable,’’ he says.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently published a briefing titled ‘Immunity Passports’ on its website, which said, “As of April 24, no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 confers immunity to subsequent infection by this virus in humans.”

Experts opine that antibody testing won’t serve as a proof of immunity, but can be an intermediate process of identifying antibodies at least until vaccination is found.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 herd immunity antibody testing
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp