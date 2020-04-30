Finding comfort in gratefulness

Vaishali Sarathy By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first few days of quarantine were really difficult especially because I am an extrovert, and an active person. I felt anxious and overwhelmed —there was too much happening. It’s been about a few weeks since then and I’m doing better now.

Organising my day into a (rough) schedule, getting some workout in, dressing up per usual, maintaining a positive, happy space at home (fresh flowers are a big boost) and most importantly, limiting the amount of time I spent on news and social media were things that really helped me. Also, I realised I still had some mental resistance to this process; I’m trying to change that into acceptance — “This is how things are going to be for a while.

Now how do I make the best out of it?”.One thing I hope I get out of this forced slowdown is a lot more reading and cooking than I usually get to do — I already have an ambitious list of books, and recipes to try. The Internet is turning out to be a great safe space if leveraged right. I changed my usual therapy and music classes to online sessions,

have been catching up with family and friends I haven’t talked to in a while and of course there’s a fun challenge/game floating around on social media every day. But mostly, I am reminding myself to take it one day at a time, not be too hard on myself, and to be grateful for all that we have — including people out there risking their health for us. These are unprecedented times for humanity and the biggest comfort we have is that we are all in it together. —Vaishali Sarathy, Hosuton