Full points for safety

CHENNAI: India’s junior shuttler Maisnam Meiraba Luwang was set to meet his family members in Manipur. His flight ticket from Bengaluru, where he trains at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, was booked for March 26. But his plans crumbled on March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

With COVID-19’s looming threat, the sporting world has also come to a standstill and tournaments have been cancelled. The Manipuri sportsperson is aware of the big challenge that the world is grappled with. “We, the athletes, may not be playing any tournaments, but at this point in time, such things are not so important. We have to understand the prevailing situation throughout the world, which is a bigger issue everywhere. It is better to stay indoors and remain safe,” the junior world No. 2 said.

Back home, his parents are worried, especially with the rising number of cases in Karnataka. Like most other families, his parents too are keen that he returns home as soon as the lockdown is over. But in the absence of a vaccine, Maisnam is aware of the risks if he does go back, even if travel restrictions are lifted. Taking his plans one day at a time, Maisnam hopes to resume training when it is safe to do so, rather than taking the risk of flying home.

“I can go to Manipur, but I think I will stay in Bengaluru. Even after the lockdown, it might still not be safe to go to the airport. It is better for me to be safe and train here for the future tournaments as I have not trained properly for a long period now,” he says. Perserverance and attention to training have made Maisnam one of the best junior players. While he started the year by winning the Nepal Junior International Series in January, it was last year, when he clinched three international titles under his belt and a runner-up finish too.

In this lockdown, the 17-year-old has not put a pause to his workouts even as on-court practice seems like a distant dream. Besides this, his routine includes a light running session at night inside the academy compound. “Apart from movies, I am also watching matches of quality badminton players — like Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan and Kento Momota — on the Internet and trying to learn new things,” says Maisnam.