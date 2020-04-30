Hanging on a string and a prayer

Ashwin Prasath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How do you prepare for the worst of times? How do you find help when you have always remained in the blindspot of the help-givers? How do you make yourself fear an elusive virus when you’ve always had to combat ignorance and indifference? The 200-odd families of gypsies settled in the Narikuravar Colony in Pallavaram for over a hundred years, find themselves caught between the lockdown and lack of everything essential. TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath captures their life as it inches on — in prayers, in work, play and pleasure.