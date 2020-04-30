STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Pregnant woman, cancer patient die

In another major development, a sexagenarian died of the virus at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty-odd doctors, apart from a few patients at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, have been quarantined after a pregnant woman admitted there died of COVID-19 on Monday.Her test results came only on Wednesday, confirming she died of the virus. A Chennai resident, she was admitted to the hospital for delivery.   

A senior health department official told Express: “She was admitted for two days, and had labour pain on April 27. Before the doctors could deliver the baby, she developed fits and collapsed. Suspecting something wrong, samples were taken to test for the virus, and the results that came out on Wednesday confirmed she was positive.”  

The baby also died with the mother. Around 17 Compulsory Rotatory Residential Interns (CRRIs), 15 doctors, and five staff nurses have been put in quarantine, apart from a few PG doctors and patients in the labour ward,” the official added.

In another major development, a sexagenarian died of the virus at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.He is one among the seven persons who contracted COVID-19 from another patient at a cancer hospital in the city. The patient from whom others caught the infection at the cancer hospital, in turn, is suspected to have caught the disease from the cardiology department at the RGGGH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp