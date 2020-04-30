Pregnant woman, cancer patient die

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty-odd doctors, apart from a few patients at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, have been quarantined after a pregnant woman admitted there died of COVID-19 on Monday.Her test results came only on Wednesday, confirming she died of the virus. A Chennai resident, she was admitted to the hospital for delivery.

A senior health department official told Express: “She was admitted for two days, and had labour pain on April 27. Before the doctors could deliver the baby, she developed fits and collapsed. Suspecting something wrong, samples were taken to test for the virus, and the results that came out on Wednesday confirmed she was positive.”

The baby also died with the mother. Around 17 Compulsory Rotatory Residential Interns (CRRIs), 15 doctors, and five staff nurses have been put in quarantine, apart from a few PG doctors and patients in the labour ward,” the official added.

In another major development, a sexagenarian died of the virus at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.He is one among the seven persons who contracted COVID-19 from another patient at a cancer hospital in the city. The patient from whom others caught the infection at the cancer hospital, in turn, is suspected to have caught the disease from the cardiology department at the RGGGH.