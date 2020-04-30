STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Scoring a goal, off the field

The sights and sounds of a pandemic-induced summer of 2020 will never be forgotten.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Over 125 kids participate under each category

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sights and sounds of a pandemic-induced summer of 2020 will never be forgotten. As playgrounds and parks lay vacant, the chatter and chaos of children holidaying are now being substituted with an eerie, loud silence. The virus scare has forced us to recalibrate our plans, and bring the outdoors inside our homes, on a digital medium, especially for sports-loving children. How, you ask?  Great Goals, accredited by the All-India Football Federation, is offering kids a respite from boredom through its football and basketball classes on Zoom. 

Started by Priya Gopalen and Sandhya Rajan in 2013, this platform has a comprehensive and structured sports coaching for children aged 16 and under. When the federation suspended all field-related and recreational activities on March 15, the team decided to resume their coaching through online sessions for kids aged 5-15. “We initially started with challenge videos, encouraging kids to complete a set of squats or push-ups. We expanded it to an hour-long session every day for kids under different age groups from March 30. There are five classes that are conducted on weekdays from 4 pm to 6 pm,” shares Priya. 

There are multiple screens — on some, coaches can be seen giving instructions, and on others, the kids follow them step-wise. Keeping in mind the space and resource constraints, kids have been instructed to play in a 3*3 space. They’re taught to make softballs with wool and socks or play with beach balls to ensure safety. “There are four coaches in every session. One demonstrates through moves, the other explains orally and two monitor the progress of every child. There’s an interactive session for kids to get their queries answered. Footwork, basic passing techniques, and other core techniques with the ball are covered.

There’s a recap of previous day’s lessons, warm-up, water break, and wrap-up sessions. It’s a structured format. We’re covering whatever is doable within close doors,” says Sandhya, Over 125 kids participate under different age categories. They don their jerseys and look forward to these virtual classes every day. Thirteen-year-old Varun Girish usually goes to football classes six times a week. “These classes keep me active, it helps me stay fit and helps regularise my daily routine. It’s different from playing on a field yet fun,” says Varun, who misses being on the field. 

Priya and Sandhya keep the parents informed of the day’s schedule and lessons. Videos on various techniques are sent to kids to practise during free-time. “This is a big psychological boost to kids who’re stuck at home. We want them to hone their skills during this lockdown. Some of them are team players who take part in competitive levels. They shouldn’t lose touch with the sport. We’ve received constructive feedback from parents so far. These skills learned within close space, can help on the field,” says Sandhya. 

To break the monotony and keep it engaging, the kids get to bring one of their family members for Friday Fun Day session and play football with them. They also get to analyse the strengths of their favourite football players. “We had a session for parents on the strength and conditioning of a young football player. Next in agenda is a summer camp from May 4 to May 29. It’s fascinating to watch kids embrace technology for a good purpose,” says Priya. For details, call: 9884632038, or mail to admin@greatgoalschennai.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp