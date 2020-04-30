Scoring a goal, off the field

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sights and sounds of a pandemic-induced summer of 2020 will never be forgotten. As playgrounds and parks lay vacant, the chatter and chaos of children holidaying are now being substituted with an eerie, loud silence. The virus scare has forced us to recalibrate our plans, and bring the outdoors inside our homes, on a digital medium, especially for sports-loving children. How, you ask? Great Goals, accredited by the All-India Football Federation, is offering kids a respite from boredom through its football and basketball classes on Zoom.

Started by Priya Gopalen and Sandhya Rajan in 2013, this platform has a comprehensive and structured sports coaching for children aged 16 and under. When the federation suspended all field-related and recreational activities on March 15, the team decided to resume their coaching through online sessions for kids aged 5-15. “We initially started with challenge videos, encouraging kids to complete a set of squats or push-ups. We expanded it to an hour-long session every day for kids under different age groups from March 30. There are five classes that are conducted on weekdays from 4 pm to 6 pm,” shares Priya.

There are multiple screens — on some, coaches can be seen giving instructions, and on others, the kids follow them step-wise. Keeping in mind the space and resource constraints, kids have been instructed to play in a 3*3 space. They’re taught to make softballs with wool and socks or play with beach balls to ensure safety. “There are four coaches in every session. One demonstrates through moves, the other explains orally and two monitor the progress of every child. There’s an interactive session for kids to get their queries answered. Footwork, basic passing techniques, and other core techniques with the ball are covered.

There’s a recap of previous day’s lessons, warm-up, water break, and wrap-up sessions. It’s a structured format. We’re covering whatever is doable within close doors,” says Sandhya, Over 125 kids participate under different age categories. They don their jerseys and look forward to these virtual classes every day. Thirteen-year-old Varun Girish usually goes to football classes six times a week. “These classes keep me active, it helps me stay fit and helps regularise my daily routine. It’s different from playing on a field yet fun,” says Varun, who misses being on the field.

Priya and Sandhya keep the parents informed of the day’s schedule and lessons. Videos on various techniques are sent to kids to practise during free-time. “This is a big psychological boost to kids who’re stuck at home. We want them to hone their skills during this lockdown. Some of them are team players who take part in competitive levels. They shouldn’t lose touch with the sport. We’ve received constructive feedback from parents so far. These skills learned within close space, can help on the field,” says Sandhya.

To break the monotony and keep it engaging, the kids get to bring one of their family members for Friday Fun Day session and play football with them. They also get to analyse the strengths of their favourite football players. “We had a session for parents on the strength and conditioning of a young football player. Next in agenda is a summer camp from May 4 to May 29. It’s fascinating to watch kids embrace technology for a good purpose,” says Priya. For details, call: 9884632038, or mail to admin@greatgoalschennai.com