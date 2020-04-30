STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three fire and rescue personnel tested positive in Chennai for coronavirus

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services department confirmed that all the three men were involved in disinfectant duty in various parts of the city.

Published: 30th April 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three fire and rescue personnel have been tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services department confirmed that all the three men were involved in disinfectant duty in various parts of the city.

"The three men were attached to the Royapuram and  Washermanpet fire station and two of the men resided at the quarters situated at Mint," said a senior officer.

The officer added that the trio did not have any symptoms but blood samples of all the fire and rescue personnel were being tested and three were tested positive for Corona.

"We are not allotted any particular area for duty. Every day, we keep visiting new areas to spray disinfectant and chances are high this way. Though we are provided with all the safety gears including mask, gloves it is risky. Even, if we give our blood sample today again we are going to visit another area the next day where we might be affected," said a fire and rescue personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp