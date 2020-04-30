Three fire and rescue personnel tested positive in Chennai for coronavirus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three fire and rescue personnel have been tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services department confirmed that all the three men were involved in disinfectant duty in various parts of the city.

"The three men were attached to the Royapuram and Washermanpet fire station and two of the men resided at the quarters situated at Mint," said a senior officer.

The officer added that the trio did not have any symptoms but blood samples of all the fire and rescue personnel were being tested and three were tested positive for Corona.

"We are not allotted any particular area for duty. Every day, we keep visiting new areas to spray disinfectant and chances are high this way. Though we are provided with all the safety gears including mask, gloves it is risky. Even, if we give our blood sample today again we are going to visit another area the next day where we might be affected," said a fire and rescue personnel.