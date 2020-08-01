CM lays foundation for check dams, reservoir

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation for the construction of six check dams in various parts of the State and for 21 irrigation works to be completed at a total cost of Rs 280.90 crore, through video conference from the secretariat.

The check dam across the Pennaiyar river in Kandarakkottai village in the Cuddalore district will be constructed at a cost of Rs 33 crore. This check dam with a storage capacity of 28.58 mcft, will be useful in fortifying the groundwater in this area, which would eventually increase agricultural production and quality of drinking water. Due to this check dam, 2,912 acres of land will get irrigation.

The other check dams will come up at the following places: Across Palar river in Pazhaiya Seevaram village in Kancheepuram district (Rs 42.16 crore), across Kedilam river in Cuddalore district (Rs 15 crore), across Kannanallur village in Tirunelveli district (Rs 4.26 crore), across Nankanjiar river at Thangachiyammapatti village in Dindigul district (Rs 1.55 crore) and across Arjuna river at S Ammapatti and Vadugapatti villages in Virudhunagar district (Rs 2.59 crore).

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a new reservoir to be established by merging Kattur and Dattamanji lakes in the Minjur panchayat union in Tiruvallur district. This reservoir would be raised at a cost of Rs 62.36 crore to benefit 1,602 acres of land, an official release here said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated sub-registrar offices at Ambattur, Konnur, Sunguvarchathiram, Kadayanallur, Radhapuram and Thamaraipatti, the integrated registration complex at Tirupur, additional building for Registrar General Office in Chennai and the new building for Palacode commercial taxes department, constructed at a total cost of Rs 12.57 crore.

Nagore Darhah to receive 20 kg sandalwood

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday handed over the G.O. for providing 20-kg sandalwood free of cost to the Nagore Dargah Kandhoori festival to K Allaudin, administrator, Nagore Dargah. The State government has been giving sandalwood to the dargah since 2013 after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s announcement. Minister for Forests, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, and senior officials were present on the occasion. ENS