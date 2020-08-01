Coercing for full fees? HC warns private schools

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday warned the managements of private schools of contempt proceedings, if they coerced parents to pay fees in full immediately, in violation of a court order dated July 17.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh was hearing a writ petition from the TN Nursery Primary Matriculation Higher Secondary Schools Association in Pammal, challenging an order dated April 20 from Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Advocate V Annalakshmi, representing the Education Department, then submitted to the court that the department had received several complaints from parents alleging coercion on part of educational institutions to pay fees in full right now. Justice Venkatesh directed Education Department to conduct an inquiry. “If court finds any institution to have violated July 17 order, contempt proceedings would be initiated against them,” he added.