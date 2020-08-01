Filmmaker held for hate speech

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cyber Crime sleuths of the Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested filmmaker Velu Prabhakaran for allegedly delivering a provocative speech on a web portal against the Kanda Shasti Kavacham and Hindu religion. Based on the complaint filed by KS Shivaji of Bharat Munnani, the police arrested Prabhakaran from his residence at Maduravoyal. He has been booked under various sections of the IPC.

DMK man booked

Police have booked a DMK functionary for allegedly spreading rumours that a Periyar statue had been damaged in Minjur. DMK town secretary Mohanraj submitted a petition that the Periyar statue at the bus stand was damaged by some miscreants, said police .

“He also circulated messages about the same,” they added. The police, however, claimed that this statue was damaged only by rains. “Ever since someone draped a saffron shawl on former Tamil Nadu CM M G Ramachandran’s statue in Puducherry, we have tightened vigil for all the statues in the district. So there is no chance of anyone damaging it, and Mohanraj has been booked for spreading rumours,” sources added.