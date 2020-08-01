STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidelines issued for paying homage to leaders

The State government, with a view to contain the spread of Covid, on Friday issued guidelines for paying homage to the statues of deceased leaders during the lockdown period.

Graffiti drawn on the road in Teynampet in Chennai during coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, with a view to contain the spread of Covid, on Friday issued guidelines for paying homage to the statues of deceased leaders during the lockdown period. The G.O issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and District Collectors can pay respects to the statues of the leaders on their birth and death anniversaries by maintaining physical distance and by wearing masks.

Besides, not more than five members of the family of the late leader and not more than five functionaries of registered political parties in the respective districts can pay their tributes. They should get prior permission from the District Collector and get vehicle passes, besides adhering to the guidelines issued by the government, while paying homage to the late leaders.

The G.O said the lockdown has been extended for one more month and complete lockdown will be in force on all Sundays and these guidelines should be followed during the lockdown period. Meanwhile, the detailed notification issued for the extension of the lockdown till August 31 said though cinema halls, gyms, theatres, bars beaches, museums, zoos, etc., will remain closed during August, sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open without spectators.

The notification said persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the State or the local authority in accordance with its laws, rules, and regulations.

