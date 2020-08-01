Star Alliance infohub unveils upgrades

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Building upon the successful launch of its Travel Information Hub in June, StarAlliance, the world’s largest global airline alliance, has unveiled a series of upgrades to help passengers plan multi-stop itineraries.

A release from the company said that the service would help customers navigate changes to the international travel landscape, resulting from measures taken by governments, regulators, and other stakeholders to help contain Covid-19 spread. The tool provides specific hygiene measures across all elements of the customer’s journey.

The Travel Information Hub now permits the user to configure a complete itinerary, including the origin airport, a transfer airport, and a connecting airline. Information of both origin and destination countries will also be integrated into a customer-friendly visual representation of the entire journey.