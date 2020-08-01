Vels Institute announces V-SAT results

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), announced its Vels Scholarship Admission Test (VSAT) results. Over 10,000 students from Tamil Nadu and other states took part in the online admission test and more than 3,000 students have availed scholarships.

The scholarships are targeted towards students who are facing financial challenges to continue their higher studies, especially due to the pandemic. Based on their V-SAT scores, the selected students will avail scholarship under five categories (100%, 75%, 50%, 25% and 10%) which will enable them to pursue their dreams of higher education.

Students who had appeared for the scholarship test can now check their results on http://www.velsuniv. ac.in/VSAT.asp. Ishari K Ganesh, founder and chairman, Vels Group of Institutions, said, “We are glad to have been able to identify deserving students through our V-SAT exam and provide them with an opportunity to pursue higher education. Congratulations to all the students who have succeeded and qualified for scholarship.”