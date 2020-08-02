STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai private hospital loses its licence for fleecing patients

According to a statement, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, after receiving complaints against the hospital, had inspected the facility.

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus hospital

Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the State government fixing a price cap on Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals, some of them continue to charge their patients exorbitantly, thereby making the most out of the pandemic crisis.

One such instance came to light on Saturday when the State government temporarily revoked the permission given to the Bewell Private Hospital at Kilpauk, to treat Covid-19 patients. The hospital allegedly overcharged a Covid patient to the tune of Rs 12.20 lakh for 19 days of treatment. 

According to a statement, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, after receiving complaints against the hospital, had inspected the facility. The visit revealed that the hospital indeed overcharged the patients and did not adhere to the price cap set by the State. Hence, the licence of the hospital was revoked temporarily.  

The State government fixed rates for private hospitals to provide Covid-19 treatment after reports emerged that some hospitals were fleecing their patients. According to the Government Order in this regard, Grade 1& 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,000 in general ward per day, while Grade 3& 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 per day. 

The order clearly mentions that private hospitals must strictly not charge more than the prescribed limit and that the decision has been taken after considering the requests placed by the State branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and media reports on private hospitals going overboard.

Earlier, the State had included the treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. The treatment is provided free-of-cost at all designated government hospitals. The families that have already enrolled and are eligible under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme can avail treatment as per the announcements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai private hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp