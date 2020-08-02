Chennai private hospital loses its licence for fleecing patients

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the State government fixing a price cap on Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals, some of them continue to charge their patients exorbitantly, thereby making the most out of the pandemic crisis.

One such instance came to light on Saturday when the State government temporarily revoked the permission given to the Bewell Private Hospital at Kilpauk, to treat Covid-19 patients. The hospital allegedly overcharged a Covid patient to the tune of Rs 12.20 lakh for 19 days of treatment.

According to a statement, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, after receiving complaints against the hospital, had inspected the facility. The visit revealed that the hospital indeed overcharged the patients and did not adhere to the price cap set by the State. Hence, the licence of the hospital was revoked temporarily.

The State government fixed rates for private hospitals to provide Covid-19 treatment after reports emerged that some hospitals were fleecing their patients. According to the Government Order in this regard, Grade 1& 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,000 in general ward per day, while Grade 3& 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 per day.

The order clearly mentions that private hospitals must strictly not charge more than the prescribed limit and that the decision has been taken after considering the requests placed by the State branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and media reports on private hospitals going overboard.

Earlier, the State had included the treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. The treatment is provided free-of-cost at all designated government hospitals. The families that have already enrolled and are eligible under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme can avail treatment as per the announcements.