Chennai records negative growth rate of 2% in new Covid-19 cases

As for the zone wise growth rate of new cases, the rate of Covid-19 cases has come down in Adyar, Anna Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.

Published: 02nd August 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 07:09 PM

Chennai corporation staff

Chennai corporation workers spray disinfectant in Arumbakkam. (Photo | Debdatta Mallick, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded a negative growth rate of 2% in terms of new Covid 19 cases, on Saturday after it hovered around a zero percent growth rate for a few days from July 20 to 28, according to the city corporation's data.

The growth rate of new cases is calculated over a seven-day average until August 1 (Saturday). On Saturday, the city recorded 1074 new cases and 1013 new cases on Friday. This is a small fall from the
cases ranging between 1100-1200 from July 27 until July 30. The highest Covid-19 cases recorded during the mentioned dates was 1175 on July 30.

As for the zone wise growth rate of new cases, the rate of Covid-19 cases has come down in Adyar, Anna Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones. Kodambakkam registered the highest decrease at 9.4%.

On the other hand, Manali recorded a 10% increase in the growth rate of new cases with Sholinganallur and Thiruvottiyur recording 9.2% and 4.3% increase respectively.

Perungudi, Alandur, Royapuram, Madhavaram, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam also recorded increases of 1.7%, 1.8%, 2.4%, 2.9%, 3.2% and 3.5% respectively, according to the latest data.

The total number of positive cases in the city as on Saturday was at 1,00,877 of which 86,301 residents have recovered and 2,140 have died. A total of 12,042 people were tested on Saturday.

The age group that was most affected by Covid 19 so far was between 30 and 39 with 18.13%, closely followed (17.90%) by the age group between 40 and 49. About 17.89% of those affected were between the ages of 20 and 29.

Another 7.97% of those affected were between 10 and 19 years of age, 3.5% in the 0-9 ages, 16.44% in the 50-59 ages, 10.53% in the 60-69 ages, 5.41% in the 70-79 age group and 2.24% in the above 80 age group.

