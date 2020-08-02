NLCIL honours visually impaired girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GV Oviya, a 100% visually impaired student from Neyveli who scored 447 out of 500 in her Class 10 CBSE exams, was honoured by R Vikraman, Director (HR), NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on Saturday.

According to an official release, Oviya, a student of Jawahar Higher Secondary School (CBSE), Neyveli, was the first girl student to take the Class 10 public exams using a special laptop in the southern region of CBSE Board.

“To recognize her significant achievement, R Vikraman, Director (HR) of NLC Limited, Neyveli honoured Oviya with a cash award of Rs 5,000/- on behalf of the Jawahar Education Society. The society, under the aegis of NLCIL, is running Jawahar Schools at Neyveli in State and Central Board syllabus,” the official statement said.

Oviya’s father A Vijayaraj, who works as Additional Chief Manager in the Industrial Engineering Wing of NLC India Limited and her mother Gokila’s efforts helped her shift to mainstream, the statement added.