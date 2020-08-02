STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NLCIL honours visually impaired girl

“To recognize her significant achievement, R Vikraman, Director (HR) of NLC Limited, Neyveli honoured Oviya with a cash award of Rs 5,000/- on behalf of the Jawahar Education Society. 

GV Oviya the first visually impaired student to write CBSE X board exam in TN using computer.

GV Oviya the first visually impaired student to write CBSE X board exam in TN using computer. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GV Oviya, a 100% visually impaired student from Neyveli who scored 447 out of 500 in her Class 10 CBSE exams, was honoured by R Vikraman, Director (HR), NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on Saturday. 

According to an official release, Oviya, a student of Jawahar Higher Secondary School (CBSE), Neyveli, was the first girl student to take the Class 10 public exams using a special laptop in the southern region of CBSE Board. 

Oviya’s father A Vijayaraj, who works as Additional Chief Manager in the Industrial Engineering Wing of NLC India Limited and her mother Gokila’s efforts helped her shift to mainstream, the statement added.

