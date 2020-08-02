Plea against ostracisation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Karaikal administration to take action against some panchayatdars for ostracising fishermen belonging to a group called ‘Vanathai family’.

Justice N enkatesh, before whom the petition from Veera Chozhan of Kilinjalmedu came up for hearing on July 29, directed the Karaikal administration to file an action-taken report by August 20. According to the petitioner, the entire members of ‘Vanathai Family’ were socially boycotted by the Chettiar, Nattar, Karaiyakar Panchayatdars in December 2019 following a dispute related to local temple festival.