STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Seven years pass by, community certificate still eludes Irula students

It has been two years now, Selvam’s brother has been asking for excuses every time he is asked about the certificate.

Published: 03rd August 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Community certificates are meant to set things right for the historically oppressed communities, by granting them opportunities that they were denied in the name of caste. It was in the year 2013, when Selvam and his family, belonging to the Irula community, first approached the revenue office in Tambaram and applied for a community certificate.

“I was in Class V when we first applied. I have finished my Class 12 exams now. I still haven’t gotten my certificate,” Selvam says. 

A higher education degree continues to remain elusive for many people like Selvam and his brother, who aspire to break their shackles imposed by their caste and fly higher. The seven-year-long pursuit to obtain a community certificate has still not yielded any result. Selvam fears that he will not stand a chance to go to college without the certificate.

“My brother was sent to a polytechnic institute instead of a college for the same reason. My father pleaded with the principal of the institute to admit my brother, on the promise that he will submit the community certificate as soon as we get it,” he explains.

ALSO READ: Anguish Bonafide - How Tamil Nadu's Irula students are struggling to pursue higher education

It has been two years now, Selvam’s brother has been asking for excuses every time he is asked about the certificate.

“They told him that he cannot get his degree without producing the certificate. How can I dream to study further when it is not easy for my brother?” Selvam wishes to study BCom, but is scared that he may never set foot in a college. 

“In my brother’s case, my father personally met principals of many institutions and requested them to take my brother conditionally without the certificate. Now, with the lockdown restricting our movement, he may not be able to do that for me,” he worries.

Ravi, Selvam’s father, asks not to reveal his elder son’s identity as it may jeopardise his career altogether. “In 2013, the RDO at Tambaram accepted our request for the certificate. But the officer was transferred after six months,” he says. After a few years, the revenue officials have told Ravi that he should apply for the certificate at his native place.

“We have lived in Madurapakkam near Tambaram for about 12 years now. But they want us to apply in Tiruvannamalai, our native place.” While Ravi has been travelling back and forth to Tiruvannamalai over the past few years, his efforts are put to halt by the lockdown.

“My son finished his Class 12 now. I have no means to travel to Tiruvannamalai to meet the officials repeatedly and remind them of my case.” he says lamenting that his sons’ education may come to an end with this lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irula tribe Irula community Irula community certificate
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp