Can’t Perarivalan be granted parole on med grounds: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday wondered why Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict AG Perarivalan cannot be granted parole on medical grounds. The court also said that when the State itself has recommended for his release why is there delay.

“Your cabinet has recommended his release in toto, then why oppose the application for parole for more than a month. Do not oppose for the sake of opposing,” a division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice V M Velumani said to State public prosecutor A Natarajan.

The Public Prosector contended “A prisoner becomes eligible for next parole only after three years and it was only last year he got out for 30 days.” The court said, “ The State accepts that he is under medications and has ailments but still cannot grant him parole.

So only if an accused goes to ICU will State grant parole.” The court then directed the State and the petitioner to file an affidavit on the current status of the multi-disciplinary monitoring agency probing the larger conspiracy behind the assassination and the interim orders of the Apex Court if any in connection with the matter. The case was adjourned to August 12.