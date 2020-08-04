STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai doctors successfully treat baby born with liver, intestines outside torso

A team of experts from Rainbow Children's Hospital did an antenatal scan, in which they found that the baby was  having 'giant omphalocele' wherein the internal organs were lying outside in a sac.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery, Medical operation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of doctors in Chennai have performed a successful surgery to treat a baby, whose liver and  intestines were lying outside the body in a large bubble sac. According to a statement, a pregnant mother hailing from Andhra Pradesh, who had a history of multiple abortions, was brought to Rainbow Children's Hospital here. 

A team of experts led by Dr Moorthy G, Senior Consultant, Pediatric and Neonatal Surgery at the hospital, did an antenatal scan, in which they found that the baby was  having “giant omphalocele” wherein the internal organs were lying outside in a sac.

Following this, the baby was safely delivered through the process of Caesarean section and was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. 

After stabilizing the vitals, the baby was taken up for surgery on the second day and the bubble sac containing the liver and intestine was opened carefully and the intestines were precisely pushed inside the abdomen, said the statement.

The liver was kept outside the body in a temporary artificial bag (Silo bag) and in the next ten days, the liver was pushed down to the abdominal cavity gradually.

Finally, the baby was taken in for a final surgery and the abdominal cavity was closed successfully. During the entire course of treatment, the baby was kept under ventilation at all times to ensure enough supply of oxygen.

Dr  Moorthy G, Senior Consultant – Pediatric & Neonatal Surgery, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Chennai, "The condition of a giant omphalocele is a very rare condition and the baby was presented with a very large defect of 10x10cm in size where whole liver and internal organs were lying outside in a sac and the corrective surgery was even more challenging as baby’s abdominal cavity was not fully developed to accept the organs."

Other doctors who were part of the surgery were Dr Senthil Ganesh, Senior Consultant – Pediatric Surgery & Urology, Dr  M Raghul, Consultant – Pediatric Surgery, Dr Rahul Yadav – Lead Consultant Neonatology and Dr Vidhya Moorthy – Senior Consultant Obstetrics, Gynecology & Fetal Medicine specialist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rainbow Childrens Hospital Chennai doctors Chennai baby surgery
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp