Chennai doctors successfully treat baby born with liver, intestines outside torso

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of doctors in Chennai have performed a successful surgery to treat a baby, whose liver and intestines were lying outside the body in a large bubble sac. According to a statement, a pregnant mother hailing from Andhra Pradesh, who had a history of multiple abortions, was brought to Rainbow Children's Hospital here.

A team of experts led by Dr Moorthy G, Senior Consultant, Pediatric and Neonatal Surgery at the hospital, did an antenatal scan, in which they found that the baby was having “giant omphalocele” wherein the internal organs were lying outside in a sac.

Following this, the baby was safely delivered through the process of Caesarean section and was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

After stabilizing the vitals, the baby was taken up for surgery on the second day and the bubble sac containing the liver and intestine was opened carefully and the intestines were precisely pushed inside the abdomen, said the statement.

The liver was kept outside the body in a temporary artificial bag (Silo bag) and in the next ten days, the liver was pushed down to the abdominal cavity gradually.

Finally, the baby was taken in for a final surgery and the abdominal cavity was closed successfully. During the entire course of treatment, the baby was kept under ventilation at all times to ensure enough supply of oxygen.

Dr Moorthy G, Senior Consultant – Pediatric & Neonatal Surgery, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Chennai, "The condition of a giant omphalocele is a very rare condition and the baby was presented with a very large defect of 10x10cm in size where whole liver and internal organs were lying outside in a sac and the corrective surgery was even more challenging as baby’s abdominal cavity was not fully developed to accept the organs."

Other doctors who were part of the surgery were Dr Senthil Ganesh, Senior Consultant – Pediatric Surgery & Urology, Dr M Raghul, Consultant – Pediatric Surgery, Dr Rahul Yadav – Lead Consultant Neonatology and Dr Vidhya Moorthy – Senior Consultant Obstetrics, Gynecology & Fetal Medicine specialist.