STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Containment measures in Chennai may be replicated in rest of TN: Velumani

As on Sunday, 1,01,951 people had been affected by the virus in the State, among whom 87,604 had recovered, the statement said.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal scan being done at a fever camp by doctors and corporation officials at T Nagar in Chennai | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid containment measures undertaken in Chennai may be replicated elsewhere in the State, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said during a review meeting at Ripon building on Monday.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister RB Udayakumar, Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar and Tamil Development Minister K Pandiarajan took part in the meeting.

A press release from the city corporation following the meeting quoted Velumani as saying that various measures undertaken in Chennai including increased testing, special fever camps, door-to-door surveys, contact tracing and isolation, special measures for densely populated areas like slums and micro-level containment plan helped contain Covid in Chennai. These measures may be replicated in the rest of the State.

As on Sunday, 1,01,951 people had been affected by the virus in the State, among whom 87,604 had recovered, the statement said. Out of the 39,537 streets in the city, only 5,549 have been affected by the virus, it added. Further, 44 sample collection centres and another 10 mobile sample collection centres have been set up. Around 12,000-15,000 tests are being carried out in the city every day and tests per million has reached 87,000.

In addition, a monitoring scheme to keep track of those under home isolation through telephone has benefitted 25,011 people, the statement said. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare J Radhakrishnan and Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inaugurated a quarantine centre handed over by the Rajasthani Health Foundation. Talking to reporters after the inauguration, Radhakrishnan congratulated the efforts of the city corporation in achieving a positivity rate of below 10%. 

‘No time  to relax’
Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the civic body will not relax and residents should continue to cooperate with the measures it undertakes for the next three months

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19 containment zone SP Velumani
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp