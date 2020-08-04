Containment measures in Chennai may be replicated in rest of TN: Velumani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid containment measures undertaken in Chennai may be replicated elsewhere in the State, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said during a review meeting at Ripon building on Monday.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister RB Udayakumar, Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar and Tamil Development Minister K Pandiarajan took part in the meeting.

A press release from the city corporation following the meeting quoted Velumani as saying that various measures undertaken in Chennai including increased testing, special fever camps, door-to-door surveys, contact tracing and isolation, special measures for densely populated areas like slums and micro-level containment plan helped contain Covid in Chennai. These measures may be replicated in the rest of the State.

As on Sunday, 1,01,951 people had been affected by the virus in the State, among whom 87,604 had recovered, the statement said. Out of the 39,537 streets in the city, only 5,549 have been affected by the virus, it added. Further, 44 sample collection centres and another 10 mobile sample collection centres have been set up. Around 12,000-15,000 tests are being carried out in the city every day and tests per million has reached 87,000.

In addition, a monitoring scheme to keep track of those under home isolation through telephone has benefitted 25,011 people, the statement said. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare J Radhakrishnan and Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inaugurated a quarantine centre handed over by the Rajasthani Health Foundation. Talking to reporters after the inauguration, Radhakrishnan congratulated the efforts of the city corporation in achieving a positivity rate of below 10%.

‘No time to relax’

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the civic body will not relax and residents should continue to cooperate with the measures it undertakes for the next three months