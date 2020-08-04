STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

House of DSP-rank officer in Chennai suspected to be used for drug peddling

The officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau received an anonymous tip off about the 40-year-old accused peddling loads of contrabands.

Published: 04th August 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Smuggling

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man who was living as a tenant in the house of a senior police officer attached to CB-CID has been detained after drugs were seized from the house in Chennai on Monday night. 

According to the police, Arun stays at an apartment complex in Kilpauk Gardens which has been rented by a Deputy Superintendent of Police in CB-CID. The officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received an anonymous tip off about the man peddling loads of contrabands.

A senior officer of the NCB, who confirmed the seizure of drugs from the house, said, "We have just nabbed the person and are waiting to nab another one as well. Preliminary investigations revealed that the senior police officer had no idea about the man peddling contrabands as he did not visit them often."

However, he said the details on that nature and quantum of the drugs will be revealed later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai police Chennai drug smuggling Narcotics Control Bureau Tamil Nadu CBCID Chennai DSP drugs
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp