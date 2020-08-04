House of DSP-rank officer in Chennai suspected to be used for drug peddling

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man who was living as a tenant in the house of a senior police officer attached to CB-CID has been detained after drugs were seized from the house in Chennai on Monday night.

According to the police, Arun stays at an apartment complex in Kilpauk Gardens which has been rented by a Deputy Superintendent of Police in CB-CID. The officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received an anonymous tip off about the man peddling loads of contrabands.

A senior officer of the NCB, who confirmed the seizure of drugs from the house, said, "We have just nabbed the person and are waiting to nab another one as well. Preliminary investigations revealed that the senior police officer had no idea about the man peddling contrabands as he did not visit them often."

However, he said the details on that nature and quantum of the drugs will be revealed later.