‘Alleged drug kingpin’ rented house from DSP, cops retrieve only grams of ganja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At times, crime thrives best right under the nose of law. A 40-year-old drug dealer, who allegedly was one of the main distributors in the city, was nabbed on Monday night. It turns out he was staying in a house rented out by a deputy superintendent of police attached with the CB-CID, in Kilpauk.

The officers of the NCB received a tip off on Monday about a huge quantity of drugs being peddled from the accused, Arun’s apartment. While they expected to seize a huge amount, they only found a few grams of marijuana on him.

“The informer had told us that Arun is one of the main kingpins,” said an officer attached with the narcotics department. “The DSP had no clue about Arun’s involvement in drugs peddling as he seldom visited him,” officer added. Arun will soon be produced before a magistrate.