Inhale immunity, exhale ailments

Dr Kavitha Moahan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yoga represents a form of mindbody fitness. Pranayama is an integral part of yoga practice. Regular practice of pranayama tones the systems in the body, calms the mind, improves blood circulation, enhances energy levels, expands the lungs, relaxes chest muscles, and increases the strength of respiratory muscles. A comfortable breath works deeply on the shoulder, thoracic and abdominal muscles. It also leads to an increase in parasympathetic modulation and regulat ing chemoreceptive sensitivity.

Pranayama practices stretch lung tissues, alleviate dyspnea by decreasing dynamic hyperinflation of the rib cage and recuperating gas exchange, enhance the strength and endurance of respiratory muscles, and optimise thoraco-abdominal patterns of motion. Modifications in efferent vagal activity (in the vagal nerves) affect the caliber of airways reducing dyspnea.

Muscle conditioning during yogic breathing and intense stretching postures helps by improving oxidative capacity and strength of skeletal muscles, flexibility, endurance, coordination, power, static and dynamic stability, and decreasing glycogen utilisation. It in turn improves physical performance and helps increase walking pace and stride length. Yoga relaxation techniques have shown to improve cardiopulmonary endurance through bodyand- breath control, which manifest as improved lung capacity, increased oxygen delivery and decreased pulse rate, resulting in overall improved exercise capacity.

Regular Pranayama practice also improves the oxygen in blood, as it engages the normally unventilated lungs and helps in circulation, ventilation and perfusion, increasing oxygen del ivery to muscl e s . Pranayama increases strength of respiratory muscles, reduces sympathetic reactivity, probably through improved oxygen delivery to tissues, possibly supplemented by acquired tolerance to hypoxia p roduced by changes in chemoreflex threshold and decreased dyspnea.

SURYA BHEDANA

STEPS

Close your left nostril using your little finger and ring finger (Nasika mudra). Inhale and exhale continuously through your right nostril.

BENEFITS

Traditionally, Surya Bhedana is said to stimulate the brain and increase body heat.

Best to practise if you have a cold and/ or flu. l Quietens the rattled mind.

BHASTRIKA

STEPS

Inhale, put your hands up, and keep palms open. Feel the energy flow in. Exhale, bring your hands down, and close your fingers. Feel the outflow of negative energy. Do this rapid breathing 25 to 40 times.

BENEFITS

Good for brain oxygenation. Releases happy hormones.

The rapid movements benefit the nervous and motor systems. Improves immunity.

Great for energising the mind. Eases depression and anxiety.

Improves lung capacity in those who suffer from repetitive cough, flu, allergy, respiratory issues and breathlessness.

YONI MUDRA PRANAYAMA

STEPS

Join the tip of your index fingers and thumbs. Fold the other fingers inwards, so that the back of the fingers of one hand touch those of the other hand. The two index fingers and the thumbs form a closed ring. Press the pointed thumbs on your navel. While you hold this position, breathe slowly and deeply. There are variations of this mudra, like the Sarva Yoni Mudra, Shanmukhi Mudra.

BENEFITS

Helps the mind in reducing stress, and improves attention.

Aids clarity of thought.

Brings peace and harmony within the body.

SHIVA LINGA MUDRA PRANAYAMA

STEPS

Keep the thumb of your left hand open and upright. Close the other fingers inward. Let your left fist rest on the right palm. Do another round of the Pranayama switching the hands.

BENEFITS

Since this mudra represents both the masculine and feminine energies, it brings balance between the inflow and outflow of the two energies. When there is balance in energy flow, there is physical and mental balance, too.

When there is an increased energy in the body, it helps keep cough and cold away, thus making sure the immune system is in control.

The practise of Shiva Linga Mudra is also said to help in eliminating toxins from the body, including excess weight.

Increasing the fire element in the body, this practice helps keep digestion in control.

The practise of Shiva Linga Mudra energises the body and mind immediately, and hence can be considered when you feel low and lost in both energy and spirits.

Can also help to keep the confidence level high.

BHRAMARI PRANAYAMA

STEPS

Place your index fingers on the cartilage between your cheek and ear. Inhale deeply, and as you exhale, gently press the cartilage. You can keep the cartilage pressed or press it in and out with your fingers while making a loud humming sound like a bee. You can also make a low-pitched sound but it is advisable to make a high-pitched one for better results.

BENEFITS

Gives instant relief from tension, anger and anxiety. It is a very effective breathing technique for people suffering from hypertension as it calms the agitated mind.

Gives instant relief if you’re feeling warm or have a slight headache.

Helps mitigate migraine.

Improves concentration and memory.

Builds confidence.

Helps the mind in preparation for meditation

BEFORE YOU BEGIN THE PRANAYAMA PRACTICES

STEPS

Sit comfortably in Padmasana or Sukasana. If you cannot sit on the floor, sit on a firm chair with an erect and comfortable backrest. Keep the body above the waist straight and the spine erect. Close your eyes.

Recommended practice

Continue this breathing for five minutes in variations. Practise daily in the morning, during the day, as required. Maintain the mental state for as long as possible.

Contraindications

Avoid Pranayama if you have high blood pressure or heart disease. If you find difficulty in practising, get guidance from a yoga therapist.