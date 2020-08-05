Prevent infections in the urinary tract

INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) can occur when bacteria gets into your urine and travels up the bladder. These infections can be in any part of the urinary system — kidneys, ureters, bladder or urethra. They are common during summer. While UTIs are common in men and women, the latter is more likely to contract the infection than the former.

Signs and symptoms

● Frequent urination

● Pain or itching while urinating

● Fever, nausea and vomiting

● Pain in your back or side of ribs

● Strong odour of urine

Risk factors

Certain types of medications, menopause, sexual activity, food habits, suppressed immune system, and

kidney stones.

Foods that heal

Few specific foods help in preventing and curing of the UTI. These foods also act as a diuretic and flush out toxins and bacteria because of frequent urination.

● Foods rich in antioxidant and slightly acidic taste like dark chocolate, oranges, tomatoes, broccoli and spinach.

● Whole fruit or juices with cranberry, pomegranate and blueberries.

● Hydration is key. Drinking water, fluids help in diluting the urine and frequent urination. Hence bacteria will be flushed out before infection begins.

● Probiotic foods help in production of good bacteria and reduce harmful bacteria in the digestive system,

urinary tract and vagina. Include foods like yogurt, buttermilk, kombu cha, kimchi and sauerkraut.

● Certain types of cheeses like mozzarella, cheddar, paneer and gouda.

● Adding cinnamon to your water, toast, oatmeal, and smoothies can help in easing the UTI pain quicker.

● Sweet potatoes contain beta carotene which is great for protecting UTIs.

● Vitamin A boosts immunity, and can be found in leafy greens, root vegetables, and peas.

● Omega 3 fatty acids help to reduce inflammation caused as part of UTI.

Since UTI is painful and stressful, include these in every meal and keep sipping water every 20 minutes to

prevent infection.

INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is nutritionist, Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic