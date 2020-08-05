STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Prevent infections in the urinary tract

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) can occur when bacteria gets into your urine and travels up the bladder.

Published: 05th August 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

urinary infection, kidney, Gynecologist

Representational Image

By INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) can occur when bacteria gets into your urine and travels up the bladder. These infections can be in any part of the urinary system — kidneys, ureters, bladder or urethra. They are common during summer. While UTIs are common in men and women, the latter is more likely to contract the infection than the former.

Signs and symptoms
● Frequent urination
● Pain or itching while urinating
● Fever, nausea and vomiting
● Pain in your back or side of ribs
● Strong odour of urine

Risk factors
Certain types of medications, menopause, sexual activity, food habits, suppressed immune system, and
kidney stones.

Foods that heal

Few specific foods help in preventing and curing of the UTI. These foods also act as a diuretic and flush out toxins and bacteria because of frequent urination.

● Foods rich in antioxidant and slightly acidic taste like dark chocolate, oranges, tomatoes, broccoli and spinach.
● Whole fruit or juices with cranberry, pomegranate and blueberries.
● Hydration is key. Drinking water, fluids help in diluting the urine and frequent urination. Hence bacteria will be flushed out before infection begins.
● Probiotic foods help in production of good bacteria and reduce harmful bacteria in the digestive system,
urinary tract and vagina. Include foods like yogurt, buttermilk, kombu cha, kimchi and sauerkraut.
● Certain types of cheeses like mozzarella, cheddar, paneer and gouda.
● Adding cinnamon to your water, toast, oatmeal, and smoothies can help in easing the UTI pain quicker.
● Sweet potatoes contain beta carotene which is great for protecting UTIs.
● Vitamin A boosts immunity, and can be found in leafy greens, root vegetables, and peas.
● Omega 3 fatty acids help to reduce inflammation caused as part of UTI.

Since UTI is painful and stressful, include these in every meal and keep sipping water every 20 minutes to
prevent infection.

INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI
sanonutritionclinic
The writer is nutritionist, Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp