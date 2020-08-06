File report on pre-censorship body, says HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Wednesday sought a detailed report on a plea asking for a pre-censorship body similar to Central Board of Film Certification, for regulating spread of information on social media and OTT platforms.

Advocate K Suthan, the petitioner, sought court pass an interim order restraining sites like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and OTT platforms like Netflix, MX Player, Voot and Zee5 from uploading and telecasting videos till formation of such a censor board. With lockdown in place, web channels are uploading enormous content resulting in children getting addicted to the programmes.

Adult content is being uploaded without any regulations. It will adversely affect the students, who are now attending the classes regularly online, said the petitioner. A Division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha recorded the submissions and adjourned the case by three weeks.