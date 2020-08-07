Chennai: Back to gym, with caution

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noted physical trainer Ramji Srinivasan has welcomed the state’s announcement that gymnasiums outside containment zones can start functioning from August 10, saying gym etiquette should change. “Rules laid down by the government have to be followed. For many, going to the gym has become a way of life. They will be back in numbers.

Those who manage the gyms have to make sure they allot specific time slots to each member,” said the former trainer of the Indian cricket team. He advises gym goers to carry everything and not be dependent on what gyms used to provide before the shutdown. “Carry water bottles, masks, towels, exercise mats, disinfectant wipes. Take your own shower gel or soap or hair dryer if you are using the shower. Never borrow or share anything,’’ said the trainer who has worked with Mumbai Indians.

Ramji says proper ventilation and sanitisation of equipment is necessary. “Lack of cross ventilation is a concern. Equipment must be sanitised before and after use. One needs to use towel and disinfectants on things like benches, stools and chairs.” Ramji adds that metal surfaces must be treated with greater care. “The management has to clean stainless steel or metal surfaces at regular intervals.

Virus stays for longer on those.” Some gyms have group classes and these must be handled carefully. “Classes have to be planned with a limited number of people per session. Avoid crowding at any cost. Personal trainers must refrain from close contact with clients during exercising. Also, one must make sure that they don’t touch the face with their hands.”

