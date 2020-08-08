STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Big dip in fresh Covid cases in Chennai after June 16

After a gap of nearly two months, fresh cases in Chennai have dipped below the 1,000- mark and touched 984 on Friday.

Published: 08th August 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami giving away welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the Tirunelveli Collector’s office on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of nearly two months, fresh cases in Chennai have dipped below the 1,000- mark and touched 984 on Friday. Positivity rate at the Chennai Corporation’s fever camps have also come down from 31 per cent in July first week to 18 per cent this month. Since June 3, the city has been recording over 1,000 cases every day except on June 16.

As many as 11,595 tests were done in the city on Thursday. Experts attribute the success in Chennai to fever camps. “They are the game changer,” says city corporation commissioner G Prakash. But, while the capital city’s share in fresh cases came down to 16.7 per cent on Friday, other districts rose to fill that gap. The State recorded a substantial 5,880 fresh cases, taking the tally to 2,85,024.

The number of deaths hit a new high on Friday, at 119. The Statewide toll now stands at 4,690. Tiruvallur recorded 388 cases, while Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram registered 319 and 166 cases respectively. The State tested 67,352 samples and 65,189 people on Friday. On a positive note, the number of people discharged on the day stood at 6,488, which was higher than the fresh cases. The number of people who have recovered so far rose to 2,27,575. 

TN govt allocates Rs 103 crore to get 500 ambulances
CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said the government has set aside Rs 103 crore to procure 500 ambulances. He also said emergency medical technicians and 108 ambulance drivers will get an incentive of Rs 5,000

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp