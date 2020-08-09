GST official killed self due to stigma?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year old GST council official allegedly killed self at his house in Nungambakkam on Friday. The deceased, Manikandan, was a superintendent (senior intelligence officer) in the GST office, and stayed with his family.

Sources said Manikandan and his wife tested positive in May and recovered, but faced discrimination from neighbours. Though he reportedly stated in a suicide note that no one was responsible for the decision, there was a message allegedly shared by his friend that Manikandan faced discrimination. A case was registered and further probe is on.