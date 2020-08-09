STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Quaran-tinned: Plight of Chennai’s homeless

Confined within the perimeter of tin sheets the 45 homeless families living along the stretch of Gandhi-Irwin road in Egmore are now worried about their safety. 

Published: 09th August 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tin sheets that were used to quarantine people at Egmore in Chennai | r satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Confined within the perimeter of tin sheets the 45 homeless families living along the stretch of Gandhi-Irwin road in Egmore are now worried about their safety. After 10 people here tested positive on Tuesday, tin sheets were raised by Corporation staff to prevent them from violating quarantine. But many have raised concern about its efficacy. 

“There is no fresh air, and we are forced to sit outside the raised boundary. The fear of Corporation staff taking people away has engulfed us. Some even shifted because of this,” said residents. “After they were shifted to care centres, some are scared that they might be taken away as well,” said Kumar (name changed), a resident.

Asked if their names were recorded by Corporation staff to keep track of people under quarantine, the residents said no such count was taken. “A protocol on what should be done when a homeless tests positive, should be in place,” said Vanessa Peter, Policy Researcher Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities.

Tin sheets taken down
“The homeless who test positive are immediately shifted to care centres,” Corporation officials told Express.  After media outlets intimated officials  about the situation, civic body staff took down the tin sheets on Saturday night and shifted about eight people to a nearby school. Residents said, others were reluctant to move immediately because they had to collect belongings and were unclear about where they were taken to.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai COVID 19 Homeless
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp