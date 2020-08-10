Ambattur: Hit by drunk biker, Chennai cop suffers fracture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector attached to the Ambattur Estate police station suffered a fractured leg after a drunk motorist knocked him down after he tried to stop him for breaking the total lockdown rules, on Sunday. The incident took place at around 10 am near the Ambattur Estate bus stand.

“A motorist without a helmet was told to stop, but he tried to escape,” said a police officer. SI Ravi then tried to stop the man, but in a bid to escape he ran over Ravi’s left leg, fracturing it.

The motorist was nabbed The man was identified as Ganesh (27) from Villivakkam, a murder accused out on bail recently, said the police.

When the police personnel confined him to a police booth, Ganesh had tried to escape after breaking the glass. SI Ravi was sent to a private hospital for treatment. Ganesh was later remanded in judicial custody.