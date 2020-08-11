A weekend visit to Volga river turned fatal for him

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stephen’s parents did not know that the video call he made on Saturday would be the last time they saw him alive. On the call, he was seen going with his friends, in Russia, to the Volga river. A friend of his, frantically made a call to his family and informed that Stephen, along with three friends had drowned. His family, is living in Eden Garden street in Perambur is grieving over the loss of their son and trying everything in their capacity to get back his body.

Stephen was scheduled to arrive home 15 days ago, but preferred to stayed back as his parents advised him not to come, fearing the rise of Covid cases in the State. He and his three friends who drowned were pursuing medicine at Volgograd State Medical University. Stephen recently graduated to third year and was on semester break, said Praveen Kumar, his uncle.

“The Volga river is just 1.5 km away from his university and students used to visit it during weekends. On Saturday night, at around 9.30 pm (IST). Stephen made a video call to his parents and said he was visiting the river with friends. In Russia, the sun sets only after 9 pm and his parents could see him clearly,” said Praveen. Stephen’s parents Mohan Kumar and Bagyam are inconsolable and are blaming themselves for not calling him home.

“His parents were scared of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Moreover, he also had to be quarantined in a separate facility for 15 days and cannot spend quality time with his family while here. Two of his friends from Chennai who were studying with him are here in the city presently and had come to visit the family,” he continued.

Stephen wanted to be a cardiologist, said his family. He wanted to pursue his higher studies in India or United States. Quoting a witness from the scene, his family said that around 10 students went to the river. “At around 2.30 am in Russia, one of the students, Manoj Anand, was pulled into the river. While others backed off, Stephen, Mohammed Ashiq and Ramu Vignesh ventured to help him, but drowned,” said another family member.

The family has contacted the Indian Embassy in Russia to bring back the body of Stephen. On Monday, the family were told by the officials in Russia that Stephen’s insurance to stay in the country expired a few weeks back. “We have made a request to the State and Central government to take steps to bring back the bodies of the deceased,” said Praveen.

Steps on to bring back bodies of four students: CM

Chennai: Expressing grief over the drowning of four students from the State, who were pursuing medicine at the Volgograd State Medical University, in the Volga river in Russia on August 8, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said he had directed senior officials to take immediate steps to bring the bodies of these students to Tamil Nadu. The students are from Tirupur, Cuddalore, Salem, and Chennai districts. Palaniswami said State government officials are in touch with the External Affairs Ministry as well as the officials of the Indian Embassy in Russia.