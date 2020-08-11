Governor, CM extend Krishna Jayanthi wishes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday extended Krishna Jayanthi greetings. "Krishna Jayanthi signifies the arrival of the avatar of Lord Krishna on this earth to ensure the victory of good over evil.

On this holy occasion, let all of us resolve to uphold virtue and goodness, in our lives. May this festival bring peace, amity, harmony, prosperity, and good health," the Governor said in his message. "On this holy day of incarnation of Sri Krishna, author of Bhagavad Gita, let us practice the ideals preached in this spiritual treatise - loving all, discharging the duties without expecting the fruits, leading a humble life, etc.," said Palaniswami in his message. In a separate message on behalf of the AIADMK, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam extended their Krishna Jayanthi greetings.