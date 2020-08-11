Tanker launches new dialysis unit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Foundation inaugurated its 11th dialysis unit recently at Easwaramoorthy Maternity Hospital (opposite to the railway station) on Kumaran Road in Tirupur. This unit is a result of a joint effort of the Rotary Club of Tirupur North, Tirupur Corporation, and TANKER Foundation. The unit was inaugurated by Tirupur South MLA S Gunasekaran, Tirupur Collector Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan and Tirupur Corporation Commissioner K Sivakumar.

Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee, TANKER Foundation, and Balasubramanian of Rotary Club of Tirupur North, were present for the event. TANKER (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation is a registered non-profit charitable organisation started in June 1993 with the aim of helping under-privileged patients with kidney disease by giving subsidised dialysis and one-time financial help for medication, investigation and transplantation, and to spread awareness about kidney disease.

TANKER cares for those who suffer from kidney problems of any kind. With almost 2.5 lakh people dying of kidney failure in India every year, it is the third-largest killer, reiterates TANKER. Millions suffer from some form of kidney disease and many of them, particularly in India, cannot afford the cost of treatment or care. Hence, TANKER continues to do its part to bridge the gap.